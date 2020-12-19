Jersey Mike’s to open new location in Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) –- Jersey Mike’s Subs, which has numerous outlets in the Cape Fear, will open a new location at 3542 Oleander Dr. in the new development at Independence Mall.

The sub shop will officially open Sunday, Dec. 20, but due to the pandemic, franchise owner Jason Kesler says he will postpone a formal grand opening celebration and fundraiser until capacity restrictions and restrictions on indoor gatherings are lifted.

There are currently Jersey Mike’s outlets in Wilmington, Leland, Carolina Beach, Southport, Shallotte, and Hampstead.

During the pandemic alone, franchise owners across the country have donated millions of sub sandwiches to healthcare workers, seniors, children and others. The company also donated more than $4.5 million to Feeding America, $1 million to Aaron Judge’s ALL RISE Foundation, and $1 million to support the USTA Foundation’s mission to bring tennis and education together to change lives.

The new restaurant’s hours are scheduled to be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.