Myrtle Beach oceanfront room rates plunge as holiday travel declines during COVID-19 spike

A national survey by the American Hotel & Lodging Association shows that 69%, nearly two-thirds, of Americans will not travel for Christmas this year as COVID-19 cases spike.

Ray Booth, the general manager for Oceans One Resort in Myrtle Beach, said his hotel is usually about full through Christmas and New Year’s.

This year, though, they’re booked at about 50% capacity through the holidays so far. He hopes that’ll get to 75 or 80% by the time Christmas rolls around.

Even if it does, he won’t get nearly as much per room, though.

That’s because the decline in tourism has created a “price war,” he said, in which Grand Strand hotels are dramatically lowering their prices as they compete to host the few people who are traveling.

