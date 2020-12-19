North Carolina reports all-time high 2,846 hospitalizations as cases jump 6,164

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — North Carolina health officials are reporting 6,164 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total amount of cases to date to 472,268. This is a slightly smaller case increase than Friday’s record 8,444 case jump.
Throughout the state, 59 more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 6,184.
With 96 percent of hospitals reporting, 2,846 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized. That is up 22 from Friday and is the all-time high. This is the ninth straight day North Carolina has had more than 2,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
More than 75,000 more tests have been completed throughout the state. The state is reporting a daily percent test rate of 11.3%.