Riverfront Market hosts final weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This was the Riverfront Holiday Market’s final weekend downtown.

It’s been an unusually difficult year for many independent artisans in the Cape Fear Region. Cool Wilmington’s Riverfront Farmers and Artisan Holiday Market gave local vendors an open air space to sell their handcrafted items.

Starting November 28, the market was held every Saturday on 721 Surry Street by Waterline Brewing Company, 9am-2pm.

Helen Williams embroiders hilarious phrases onto dainty canvases, and says the Riverfront Market has been a big help for her art.

“I would says that my markets have gone down significantly,” said Williams. “I knew that was going to happen. so I just mentally prepared myself. When this market came along, because it was open air, masks are required, social distancing is required, so I knew it was going to be safe for everybody including myself, so I felt good about it.”

Though the market is over, vendors hope residents will consider supporting local businesses and artisans this holiday season.