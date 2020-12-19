S.C. first lady Peggy McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) — South Carolina’s first lady Peggy McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19. Her husband, Governor Henry McMaster, has tested negative.
Officials say the first lady was notified Friday morning she had tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a precautionary, routine test on Thursday afternoon.
The first lady is reportedly not experiencing any symptoms at this time. Gov. McMaster was also tested Thursday and the results were negative.
Following Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC), guidelines, the First Lady will isolate for the next 10 days and monitor for potential symptoms.
Accordingly, Gov. McMaster will follow official guidelines for “close contacts,” and will quarantine for the recommended seven days while being tested regularly. The governor will continue working from home until his quarantine period is over.