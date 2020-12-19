Scam Alert: Calls to lower your cable bill are too good to be true

WWAY has received phone calls recently (Dec. 2020) noting that a version of this scam is continuing to take place, so we are re-upping this affiliate piece for the holiday season:

PHOENIX, AZ (WCPO) — Jackie Wilkinson recently picked up an unknown call at her home.

Her cable company was showing on her caller ID, so Wilkinson did what she normally doesn’t do with unexpected calls: she answered.

“It appeared that Spectrum was calling, our provider for internet, phone and cable services, so I answered, ” Wilkinson said.

Spectrum services Yuma and other parts of Southern Arizona.

Other customers report receiving similar calls that show up as AT&T, Cox, Comcast, Xfinity, Charter, Optimum, and others.

The caller immediately offered to help lower her bill, so Wilkinson perked up.

“He asked, ‘Do you want to save money?” Wilkinson said. “Naturally, in this day and age, who doesn’t want to save money? So I said yes, and he said, ‘Great, now tell me how much you are paying.'”

But that last comment from the phone rep raised a red flag.