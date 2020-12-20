BCSO looking for missing teen last seen in Leland UPDATE

UPDATE: The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says Heaven Renee Bryant has been located and is safe.
ORIGINAL POST:
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a teen girl reported missing on Sunday, Dec. 20.
Heaven Renee Bryant, 16, is 5′8″ and weighs 165 pounds.
She was last seen “at residence on on Harley Way in Leland,” according to the BCSO, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19.
The BCSO has not provided a clothing description; they also say they have no known direction or method of travel for Bryant.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Faircloth at (910) 713-4398 or call 911.