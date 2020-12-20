Family surprises 100-year-old with birthday parade

OCEAN ISLE, NC (WWAY) — With the pandemic still in full swing, many have been unable to celebrate birthdays with all their friends and family this year.

But Sunday in Ocean Isle Beach, neighbors, friends, and relatives drove from all over to celebrate Ms. Vergie Poulos’s 100th birthday with a surprise parade.

As cars pulled up to the house, Poulos smiled and waved from her front porch. Her friends yelled, “Happy Birthday!” from their windows, dropping off cards, cookies, and other gifts.

The 100-year-old woman was born December 17, 1920, but has never had a birthday like this one.

She says she was shocked to see so many of her loved ones, but ultimately thankful.

Reporter: “Were you excited to see all of your friends?”

Poulos: “Yes I was! Some that said they weren’t going to be here today, they were going to stay in today. Now they’re out.”

Poulos says the surprise parade, organized by her immediate family, made her feel appreciated and loved. She says it was a wonderful way to close out her 100th birthday week.