New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searching for Family Dollar robbery suspect

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for armed robbery Sunday morning.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a call just before 9:00 a.m. at the Family Dollar in the 4800 block of Carolina Beach Road.

They say a man entered the business, brandished a gun, and demanded cash from the clerk. He took the cash and ran away in an unknown direction.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or anonymously here.