NHL, players finalize agreement for 56-game season in 2021

TORONTO (AP) — The NHL and players completed a deal to hold a 56-game 2021 season from Jan. 13-May 8 with playoffs to last into July.

The league’s Board of Governors voted Sunday to approve the agreement that was supported by the NHLPA executive board Friday night.

Final details on where the seven Canadian teams will play are still pending agreements with health officials.

Most of the league will open training camp Jan. 3.

The seven teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season can start as soon as Dec. 31.