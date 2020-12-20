‘Spread the Love’ Feast organized in empty Wilmington parking lot

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple non-profit organizations came together Saturday to turn an empty parking lot into a “Spread the Love” feast for the community.

The hundreds of people who turned out received free food as well as clothes and COVID tests.

The event lasted for several hours, and gave away over 1,500 boxes worth of food to those in need.

This is the second event the group has held over the past month. Organizer Yolanda Bostic says the turnout more than doubled this time around.

“All of us have had trials and tribulations in our life, and we’ve made it through some things,” Bostic said. “This is just our way of giving back to where we came from to help some people up.”

If you didn’t make it out to the event Saturday, the group plans to hold several more in the new year.