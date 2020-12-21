Bars, restaurants allowed to sell mixed alcoholic drinks to-go under Gov. Cooper’s executive order

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Restaurants, hotels, bars and other establishments will be able to sell mixed alcoholic beverages to go, under an Executive Order signed by Governor Roy Cooper on Monday.

The order authorizes the North Carolina ABC Commission to permit the delivery or carry-out of mixed beverages as an alternative to on-site consumption.

“This order will help people avoid settings that can contribute to increased viral spread while giving restaurants and bars a financial boost that they need right now,” said Governor Cooper in a news release. “With cases and hospitalizations high around the country, let’s all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 while supporting local, small businesses safely.”

Under this Order, establishments holding certain permits from the ABC Commission, including restaurants, hotels, private clubs, private bars, and some distilleries, are allowed to sell mixed beverages to-go or for delivery. These businesses, delivery service providers that contract with these businesses, and purchasers of mixed beverages to-go must follow the restrictions in the Order and any additional restrictions and guidance established by the ABC Commission.

The Modified Stay at Home Order remains in effect and the sale of alcohol for on-site consumption must still cease at 9 pm.

Businesses subject to the Order may continue to sell mixed beverages for off-site consumption until their business closes and in accordance with other applicable laws and regulations.

This Order is effective December 21 at 5:00 p.m. through January 31, 2021.

Read the Executive Order.