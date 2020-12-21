Bladen County Schools rescinds previous decision, votes to allow basketball

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY)–Bladen County Schools announced on December 10th they would be opting out of the 2020-2021 high school basketball season, but that decision was short lived.

The Bladen County Board of Education called a special meeting this afternoon to rethink their decision. It was the only item on their agenda in a meeting that lasted just 15 minutes.

The board’s first action was rescinding their previous decision to opt out of the basketball season. The county had said they didn’t want their athletes to participate in basketball under the current guidelines put forth by the NCHSAA. They felt wearing masks during competition could bring further health concerns.

The next motion the board brought forward was to allow students athletes to continue practicing and resume competition when the season starts in January. The board wasted no time sending it to the vote. The motion passed 5-3 allowing basketball teams to take the court this winter.

The county’s high schools will join the rest of the Cape Fear on January 4th to the begin the basketball season.