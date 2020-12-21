Carolina Hurricanes arena sustained damages after water leak

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The home of the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes sustained $250,000 in damages after a water leak was discovered in the room where video replays are controlled for the overhead scoreboard.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports some team employees returned to PNC Arena in Raleigh earlier this month to find the leak in the CanesVision audio/visual control room and server room.

The scoreboard was not working for Saturday’s Campbell-N.C. State men’s basketball game, meaning there were no video replays for the few people attending the game.

Centennial Authority executive director Jeff Merritt said in an email to authority members that the video board won’t be fully operational until late January.