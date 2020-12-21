Landfall Foundation raises more than $600K for local non-profits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Landfall Foundation raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to support the Cape Fear Region but, as so many others, their plans were disrupted by COVID-19.

In March, the foundation made the decision to cancel all their fundraising events and launch a fundraising campaign instead. The goal for the campaign was $500,000. Outgoing Foundation President Mary Papageorgiou-McGrath says they did more than just that.

“We were able not only to raise $500,000 but we raised over $620,000,” Papageorgiou-McGrath said. “100 of which will go to our endowment fund which will help us sustain our mission in the future.”

Praising the community and their willingness to help, she says the need was recognized and the community delivered.

“Generosity has not been lost in a year that was ugly. Between elections, covid, health and educational challenges, people stepped up,” Papageorgiou-McGrath said. “People wanted to be human and kind and generous and this speaks to all of those.”

The generosity of the donors benefits the Cape Fear through scholarships and grants. In their 25 years of operation, more than $5,000,000 in grants has been awarded to local non-profit organizations like NourishNC, an organization that helps provide healthy food for children in need.

“Every time NourishNC has faced an obstacle or natural disaster they’ve actually granted more money without us even asking,” NourishNC Executive Director Steve McCrossan said.

McCrossan says they’re there when you need them most.

“Going back to Florence, you know that wasn’t that long ago, we started distributing food right after the storm hit and the Landfall Foundation was there for us, pumping extra revenue into our organization so we can get out there and feed kids right away,” McCrossan said. “When COVID hit, they did the same thing.”

Grateful for all they do, McCrossan has a special connection to the foundation.

A former employee at Landfall Country Club, the foundation gave him a scholarship to further his education.

“They invested in me to go to grad school and to get my education and now here I am running an organization that they fund as well and I think that’s a pretty cool thing,” McCrossan said. “They invested in me and now they invest in this community. All that to say, I know that the good thing about them is if they raised more money, that money comes right back into the community.”

McCrossan says to keep in mind that organizations like NourishNC need donations and volunteers, not just year round. Information on how to get involved with the organization can be found here.

A record breaker, this is the most the foundation has ever raised in one year. Papageorgiou-McGrath says the year is not over yet, information on how to donate and where the money goes can be found here.

Ninety-eight cents of every dollar goes back to the community, the other two cents goes to stamps and other housekeeping items.