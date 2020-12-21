Panthers fire General Manager as losing streak continues

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) – The Panthers have fired general manager Marty Hurney after the team lost eight of its last nine games and failed to make the playoffs for a third straight season.

Hurney’s contract was set to expire after the season. The team will immediately begin looking for a replacement. Hurney had been in his second stint with the Panthers as their general manager.

- Advertisement -

The Panthers made four playoff appearances under Hurney, won two division titles and played in one NFC Championship game, resulting in a trip to the Super Bowl in the 2003 season.