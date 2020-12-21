Police: Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in North Carolina

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (AP) — Police say a pregnant woman was fatally shot during a domestic shooting in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement that responding officers found Sarah Lewis with multiple gunshot wounds at a Fayetteville home Sunday night. She was brought to a hospital, where she died.

Police say the unborn baby also has died due to injuries sustained during the shooting.

Officials say the suspect, Keith Lewis, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities did not provide information on the relationship was between the victim and the suspect.

Police say there was a child at the home during the shooting but the child wasn’t injured.