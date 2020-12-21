Truck flips, crashes into bus in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A car crash in downtown Wilmington Monday afternoon shut down an intersection for close to two hours.

A spokeswoman for the Wilmington Police Department says officers responded to the intersection of Market and 4th Streets around 1:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Police say a man driving a Toyota pickup truck hit the curb of Kenan Fountain at 5th and Market, went airborne, and slid into the back of a wave transit bus carrying three people.

The driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. No one on the bus was hurt, and the fountain was not damaged.

The case is under investigation.