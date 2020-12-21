Volcano erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island, draws crowds to park

HONOLULU, HI (AP) — People are lining up to try to get a look at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on the Big Island, which erupted last night and spewed ash and steam into the atmosphere.

A spokeswoman for Hawaii Volcanoes National Park says the volcanic activity is a risk to people in the park Monday and that caution is needed. The eruption began late Sunday within Kilauea’s summit crater.

A senior forecaster with the National Weather Service in Hawaii said lava interacted with a pool of water that had accumulated inside the crater, leading to a short-lived but fairly vigorous eruption.