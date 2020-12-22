Governor warns of holiday COVID spread; no new restrictions

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is warning of increased transmission of the coronavirus over the Christmas holiday period. But he imposed no new restrictions on travel or gatherings as he spoke about the pandemic at a news conference Tuesday.

All but eight of the North Carolina’s 100 counties are presently seeing substantial or critical levels of community spread.

The state is also seeing more people in the hospital due to COVID-19 than ever before since the start of the pandemic.

Cooper says he will limit his Christmas gathering to immediate family and remain at his home in Raleigh to celebrate.