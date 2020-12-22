Holiday rush slower than normal for Cape Fear stores

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–Consumers across the Cape Fear are in serious crunch mode with just three days left until Christmas.

Shopping centers and malls across the Cape Fear had their parking lots full on Tuesday as people search for those last minute Christmas presents. Stores may not be as busy this year with many people choosing to shop online in 2020.

Some say that even though people are out and about it has a different feel than last minute shopping in years past.

“When you think of the fact that there’s only three days before Christmas you would expect it to be a lot you know busier, you know a lot more traffic, a lot more people,” says Doug Artusio. “I look more at the emotional aspect of it because you’d like music, you like kids running around, more of the seasonality. It seems more like people are trying to get their business done that they can with the short time they have left. At the end of the day it’s not really what’s under the tree it’s whose around the tree.”

Most business say they will remain open until Christmas Eve, incase you have to get some of that last minute shopping done.