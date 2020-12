A 10-month-old kitten is looking for his forever home, meet Feliex the Cat.

New Hanover County Animal Service Unit Shelter Supervisor Stephen Watson says he is very sweet and loves to snuggle with people.

- Advertisement -

A meet and greet is required if you’d like to adopt her.

If you are interested in adopting a pet please call the New Hanover County Animal Services for more information.

County residents can adopt for $70.