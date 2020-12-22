Wrightsboro Elementary connects with families through augmented reality

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wrightsboro Elementary School is using technology to connect teachers, students and families this holiday season.

Math Instructional Coach Jessica Nichols came across Argo Play, a software that brings normal pieces of paper to life.

“This particular app allows us to add media on top of printed or digital material and link videos, animation, pictures, links, any possible media you could think of,” Nichols said.

After reaching out to the France-based company, Nichols found out she was the first person from the United States to reach out about the technology. The company trained her and provided her a license for the software for free.

In collaboration with other teachers, Nichols helped bring student’s handmade ornaments to life by adding videos to the crafts using the augmented reality technology. After teaching the students how to use the app with classroom iPads, a sheet was sent home filled front and back with the interactive ornaments.

Once the app is downloaded, all you have to do is scan ornaments on the sheet to see videos of students singing, working through math problems, and more.

Even staff members took part in the project. Principal Delores Overby says she overheard Christmas music in the cafeteria one day while the food was being prepared.

“They were singing along and it just sounded like such a lovely place to be and work and prepare food,” Overby said. So I asked the manager, ‘who is that singing!?’ and it happened to be Ms. Sophia.”

Ms. Sophia is featured on the cafeteria ornament singing “The Christmas Song.”

In a time that feels so disconnected during the time of year when we are used to togetherness, educators hope this will help unite teachers, students, and families.

“Hopefully through this, the connectedness they will feel and be a part of, that they feel just as connected to their child’s classroom as they’ve ever felt before,” Overby said.

​”This is a way for students and families to be connected. As well as for students to be…I feel like it empowers them,” Nichols said. “It gives them that process of ‘I can create augmented reality?’ Yes! You can create augmented reality. It is possible to put that in your hands.”

In the long term, Nichols says she hopes to see this technology used in classrooms district-wide.