Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers

BALTIMORE, MD (AP) — An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore has injured 23 people and temporarily trapped a window washing crew on dangling scaffolding.

Twenty-one of the victims were brought to area hospitals following Wednesday’s explosion, which caused a partial roof collapse. The city’s fire department tweeted that at least nine of the victims were in critical condition, while another was in serious condition.

The trapped workers were rescued through a window.

The firefighters’ union says evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.