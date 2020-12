WILMINGTON, NC (AP) — Ty Gadsden had 21 points as UNC Wilmington rolled past Delaware State 87-63.

Jaylen Sims had 15 points for UNCW. Joe Pridgen added 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jake Boggs had 11 points.

- Advertisement -

Zach Kent had 15 points for the Hornets (0-4). Pinky Wiley and Omari Peek-Green each had 10 points.