Wilmington airport sees uptick in travelers ahead of Christmas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Holiday travel was in full swing at the Wilmington International Airport on Wednesday.

Mark Steffen traveled from Cincinnati to Wilmington to see his family, boarding a flight Wednesday morning.

He hasn’t seen his sister or her family since July, and so has taken preparations for this trip seriously. As he waited for his niece to pick him up, he shared not only did he wear a mask, he wore goggles on his flight and only boarded after quarantining and getting a negative COVID test.

“I’m a retired nurse,” Steffen said. “So I very much believe in the scientific facts and all the stuff Dr. Fauci has said and everything. There have been too many people who’ve died for it just to be a minor little thing.”

ILM workers are also taking precautions seriously, requiring and wearing masks as well as Santa hats, ornaments, and other holiday accessories to keep Christmas cheer alive and passengers safe.