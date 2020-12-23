Police investigating who shot SC man after presents stolen

JACKSON, SC (AP) — Authorities say a man was found shot to death after police in South Carolina responded to a 911 call about stolen Christmas presents.

Aiken County deputies say the owner of a home on state Highway 125 near Jackson noticed some Christmas presents were stolen and others moved around a room when he came home early Wednesday.

Investigators say the homeowner also saw three men getting into a car and speeding away as a fourth man ran into the woods.

Deputies say police dogs later found a man dead in the woods with a gun in his hands.

Investigators are trying to figure out who shot the man.