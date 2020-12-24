Local brewery offers vegan pickup Christmas dinners

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With curbside pickup becoming more popular this year, many ordered Christmas Eve family dinners from their favorite restaurants.

Panacea Brewing Company offered a vegan Christmas dinner this year. Customers could choose between three lasagnas with homemade bread, salad, and countless desserts to choose from.

Robin Hill, one of the owners said they sold 80 family meals and 30 individual portions this year, making their first Christmas Eve open a success.

“It’s our first holiday season in business,” said Hill. “Vegans are very typically kind of left out of the bigger holidays. It’s very hard for them to go to restaurants like other folks do.

And that’s one reason their alternative Christmas Eve dinner was so popular for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Hill says they and curbside pickup in general have kept this new brewing company alive throughout 2020.