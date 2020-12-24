Salons buzz with last minute holiday haircuts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Across the Cape Fear, locals are rushing to get last minute essentials like groceries, gifts, and haircuts.

Several Wilmington hair salons are staying open for just that reason, serving customers in need of a last minute trim and blow out before the Christmas dinner.

- Advertisement -

Salons like Bangz and Head to Toe Day Spa and Salon are staying open with only one hair dresser, staying busy until closing time.

Head to Toe took appointments in advance, booking up fast. By disinfecting surfaces, limiting the amount of customers inside, and erecting plastic curtains between each seat, the salon was able to keep their customers and staff safe.