Santa grants a Christmas wish to 5-year-old with rare neurological disease

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Taking a break from his trip around the world, Santa made a special stop in Wilmington on Christmas Eve to grant a wish for 5-year-old Amelia Scholz.

Amelia has Ataxia Telangiectasia, a rare, incurable, neurological disease that affects her immune system.

Before the pandemic, she was supposed to go on a Make-a-Wish trip to Disney. After COVID hit the trip was cancelled and it has been difficult to see family.

“Any sickness, any cold could be detrimental to her,” Amelia’s Grandma Judy Scholz said. “So we have to do this to protect her. It’s an act of love.”

“We try to get to see her when we can, you know things like this, but it’s hard. Not be able to hold them, kiss them,” Amelia’s Grandpa Dennis Scholz said.

Santa, with the help of New Hanover County Fire and Sheriff’s Office, made sure to make her feel special and here family was there to see the magic happen.

Grandma, grandpa, aunts, uncles and cousins all spent Christmas Eve in the front yard to watch Amelia meet Santa and open her presents.

“Just to be together for Christmas, even though we’re not together like we normally are, it’s still kind of like our tradition,” Amelia’s Mom Courtney Scholz said. “So it was special to see them from afar. It’s been hard to stay away from family and friends and to homeschool, but she’s been doing awesome.”

“It means the world,” Santa said. “Matter of fact I got emotional, a matter of fact I’m still emotional about it.”

Amelia’s parents are thankful to New Hanover County and to Santa.

“Seeing Santa was extra special for her,” Courtney Scholz said. “I know that put so much Christmas spirit and magic into her soul.”

Not living in fear, but living carefully and making the most of every day shared with Amelia.

“We thank everybody for making it special and if everybody could research Ataxia Telangiectasia and donate that would be great,” Courtney Scholz said. “We need a cure.”

“Being Santa to this little girl…it made it all worthwhile. The whole season,” Santa said.