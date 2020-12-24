Santa reveals which WWAY news personalities have been naughty or nice

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus is an extremely busy fella this time of the year, but recently we interviewed him in his office via Zoom to find out which WWAY news personalities have been naughty or nice.

We started off with one of the newer members of our morning crew, Meteorologist Ramel Carpenter.

- Advertisement -

“Ramel has done a great job this year,” Santa Claus said. “He’s definitely on the nice list and I’ll tell you what that young man has kept up with integrity and strength and he just brings job every time he comes on camera.”

Donna Gregory co-anchors Good Morning Carolina and Santa had lots of nice things to say about her.

“She talks about how she showed up at a time when women were breaking through glass ceilings [in broadcasting] and she continues to break through with just being the great joy that she is every day,” he said. “She’s always on the nice list.”

One of WWAY’s long-time anchors, Randy Aldridge, is currently working at home during the pandemic. We asked Santa about him.

“He has a place to stay in the hearts of all of us,” Santa Claus said. “He’s a good, good man and we’re glad to keep his health going and keep moving through because he’s a good soul.”

Another long-time member of our team is weeknight Anchor Hannah Patrick who announced her wedding engagement earlier this year.

“I tell you, Hannah is doing a great job,” he said. “Yes, she’s got some joy coming. Doesn’t she?”

Matt Bennett is a reporter during the week and he also anchors our weekend news.

“You know, Matt’s got a glimmer in his eye,” Santa said. ” We’re not quite sure what that means but I still think he’s on the nice list there and he’s definitely holding it down and keeping us connected on the weekend. Ho ho ho!”

Chief Meteorologist Lee Haywood is apparently on the nice list, too.

“He keeps us in contact with the weather that we keep up here that’s always going crazy and we are always on the nice list with him because he makes sure we are safe everyday,” Santa said.

Helen Holt is another valued member of WWAY’s Stormtrack 3 weather team and she’s been at the station for years.

“She’s the same in terms of keeping us on the right list but you know what, she also brings it with intelligence and with strength,” Santa said. “She just makes you feel comfortable knowing that we are going to be ok no matter what comes after us. She’s always on the nice list.”

Jeff Rivenbark co-anchors Good Morning Carolina with Donna Gregory. Santa had nice things to say about him as well.

“He is always on the good list,” Santa said. “For the hometown boy, he has always done good and its good to see people like Jeff and Randy bringing from the Cape Fear the kind of good that makes this community better.”

Overall, Santa was pleased that every member of the WWAY news team was on his nice list this year.