Waterways see more boat rentals this holiday season

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Though the weather outside was frightful Thursday, residents seem to continue flocking to the waterway this year.

Local boating clubs have seen a steep increase in boat rentals starting early spring of 2020.

Marty Foerster is President of Sea Gate Boating Club in Wrightsville Beach. He says since April, they’ve seen about a 25 percent increase in business, and this winter and fall have been the busiest off-seasons yet.

Foerster believes increase is due to COVID-19, forcing many to search for new outdoor activities.

“Activities are somewhat limited,” Foerster said. “You know, you can’t go to a football game. So they love the environment here and it’s just easy to do. We make it very easy for them.”

Foerster says it’s a great way to socially distance and enjoy the holidays. Sea Gate Boating recently held boating sleigh rides, where passengers could climb aboard and admire docks decorated for Christmas. He says it’s been a popular activity ever since this year’s Flotilla was cancelled.