Advocacy group forces changes to services for dyslexic kids

RALEIGH, N.C. – The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has been ordered to make changes that advocates hope will improve services for children with dyslexia.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the department has found several school districts and the agency itself were not in compliance with federal requirements for identifying children eligible for special-education services.

DPI is requiring changes designed to reduce the roadblocks that may have kept some children from getting the help they need.

Literacy Moms N.C. filed 18 complaints against the state and individual school systems accusing them of not being in compliance with the Child Find provisions in the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.