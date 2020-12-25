Burglar steals local ten-year-old’s Christmas present

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Kids all over the Cape Fear woke up to stockings full and presents under the tree Friday. However, one family had a very different story to tell after a rise in robberies around the holidays.

Though it’s Christmas time, not all was happy and bright in the Camden Circle neighborhood. Neighbors said there have been a slew of robberies, with someone even stealing a child’s Christmas gift.

- Advertisement -

Bryan and Sarah Kirkpatrick have three children ages one, four, and 10. This year, they were determined to give their kids the perfect Christmas. They searched for weeks until they found their oldest child a mini-motorbike.

Bryan said the bike and an iPad for his wife were hidden in the car Wednesday night, along with his wife’s purse.

“9:30, 10 o’clock we went inside,” said Kirkpatrick. “And I made sure to lock everything up in the vehicles. Somehow they still got into them.”

The next morning, the purse, iPad, and bike were gone. Several other neighbors noticed belongings in their cars had vanished as well.

Kirkpatrick explained, “I could care less about the purse and the iPad. And even the bike, it’s material things. But it’s the principle that you stole from a kid on Christmas.”

The morning of Christmas Eve, the couple discreetly called the police, not wanted to let a burglar rob their kids of Christmas.

“We don’t want to break him. We don’t want to break it to him. He got some other stuff for Christmas and he had a good Christmas, I just don’t want to put that on him, you know?”

These Camden Circle break-ins are under investigation. If you have any information, call the Wilmington Police Department.

Authorities recommend keeping valuables inside the house. Even if your car is locked, items are more likely to be taken from a car than from inside your home.