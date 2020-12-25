Fire fighters celebrate Christmas morning on call

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — First responders on call are celebrating Christmas a little differently this year.

Normally, the Wilmington Fire Department would host an enormous meal for fire fighters, inviting their families to the station. Later, they’d hold a party for retired Wilmington fire fighters.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, because to the pandemic this year, neither were able to happen.

Instead, Market Street headquarters decked their halls with Christmas trees and a few decorations, holding a steak and egg breakfast for their first responders and later a turkey dinner supplied by Pine Valley Methodist Church.

“Obviously because of COVID, we can’t have the whole families in here at this time,” says Battalion Chief Greg Fix, “so it’s going to be a quiet day, relaxing, hopefully a peaceful day at the station. Hopefully the call volume will be at a low.”

With the money saved, Wilmington Fire was able to get everyone gifts. Each fire fighter received matching coffee mugs to help with long shifts.