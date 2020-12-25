North Carolina wedding venue won’t serve same-sex couple

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – A same sex-couple in North Carolina says the operator of a wedding venue told them that it could not hold their wedding ceremony based on its religious beliefs.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Tuesday that Kasey Mayfield and Brianna May have been looking for a place to hold their wedding in October 2022.

They told the newspaper that The Warehouse on Ivy in Winston-Salem denied their request.

Daniel Stanley, a representative of the venue, told the newspaper that it allows “anyone of any color, race, religion or belief to use our venue at any given time.” But he said, “we also strongly believe in our Christian values.”

North Carolina has no anti-discrimination laws protecting people with LGBT identity.