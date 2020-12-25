Pope Francis makes appeal to nations in his annual Christmas message

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis has made a Christmas appeal to nations to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are available for all.

In his annual Christmas message on Friday, he urged that the vulnerable and the needy be first in line to get the vaccine shots.

- Advertisement -

Francis said the laws of the markets and patents can’t come before the “laws of love and health of humanity. ”

Francis lamented that the pandemic has “only worsened” grave economic and social imbalances in the world.

Amid a surge of coronavirus infections in Italy, Francis gave his speech from inside the Vatican instead of from his traditional perch on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica.