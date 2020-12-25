Two shot to death in North Carolina on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Police in North Carolina are investigating a shooting in which two teenagers were killed and a third person was hospitalized with a life-threatening wound.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a news release that officers responding to reports of a shooting on the city’s east side on Thursday found three victims.
According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police identified the victims as 16-year-old Katherine Roxana Lopez Cruz and 13-year-old Michelle Avila Robles. Police have made no arrests so far.