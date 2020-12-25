While most closed, some restaurants remain open on Christmas

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Not everyone spends Christmas at home around the tree.

Just because they aren’t cuddled in their PJs in the living room, doesn’t mean the diners, drinkers, and employees at The Harp aren’t spending it with family.

“My girlfriend’s here and works here, so I came down to see her for the holidays,” Jake Orean said.

A Charlotte native, Orean wanted to make sure Christmas was spent with someone he loved, even if it meant celebrating a little differently.

“No matter what obstacles are thrown your way, it’s still Christmas and you should have that Christmas spirit,” Orean said.

Several people enjoyed one another’s company at The Harp on Christmas.

“That’s one of the main reasons we are open today because our regulars, they love to come, and it’s kinda like one big family here,” Bartender Natalie Reid said.

Reid spent the morning passing presents with family and the evening pouring drinks.

“I don’t mind it much and like I said it’s one big happy family here,” she said. “It feels like home.”

Coronavirus has caused several people to be separated from family this year and financial hardships for many. Reid says she’s thankful to be able to work, even on Christmas.

“It really means a lot because it’s been trying times for everybody obviously. So luckily we are able to be open right now, we really appreciate that a lot,” Reid said. “Like I said, thank goodness for our regulars because otherwise, we wouldn’t even be able to open today.”

The Christmas season may be coming to a close, but Reid shares a message that can last all year.

“Hey drink local! That’s what I want to add, drink local,” Reid said.

Over the bridge in Wrightsville Beach, The Blockade Runner hosted guests for a 4-course Christmas dinner at East Oceanfront Dining.

Food and beverage services typically closed on the holiday, Blockade Runner General Manager Nicolas Montoya says they hope to make this a tradition at the resort.

“This year we made the conscious decision to remain open to be a place of refuge away for the folks that didn’t or couldn’t spend Christmas at home,” Montoya said. “We have lots of traditions throughout the year. We have grand buffets for Easter, Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving. So we’re hoping to build a Christmas tradition.”