Wilmington woman dies in Christmas Day shooting, passenger injured

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Police are trying to find out what led to a deadly shooting Christmas Day which resulted in the death of a Wilmington woman.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, they received a Shotspotter alert near Kenwood and Market Streets around 12:30 a.m.

When cops arrived at the scene, they discovered a car that had crashed into a utility pole. Both people inside the vehicle had been shot.

Police identified the driver as Jalisa Bellamy, 31, of Wilmington. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she died.

A passenger in the car, described by police as a 35-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital. He was treated and released.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to both victims’ families,” said WPD Spokeswoman Jessica Williams. “This is a horrible tragedy for them to endure at Christmas.”

Anyone with footage of the incident is strongly encouraged to call WPD at 910-343-3609. If you have any information about the shooting, please call police or use the app to remain anonymous. You can also text an anonymous tip to 847411 (tip411) by including the keyword WPDNC.