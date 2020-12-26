After Christmas sales in full swing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Though Christmas is over, we still have after Christmas sales to look forward to.

Stores are cleaning out their Christmas merchandise, and New River Pottery is no exception. Though all sales are final, they’re offering 50 percent off all Christmas items.

Rick Mitchell, the store’s owner says compared to November, there’s not much left. Mitchell says this year was their busiest yet for Christmas sales. Customers began buying carts full of decorations in August.

Though they were closed for seven weeks due to the pandemic, sales rose 25 percent as compared to last year.

“Part of it is economic,” said Mitchell. “You know, we got the stimulus check, so people had more money in their pockets. A little more than normal. But also it’s mostly just people want something to make them feel good. People just wanted to buy something to make them feel good, and Christmas decorations will do that.”

New River Pottery is known for their Christmas decorations, and their 50 percent off sale will continue through New Year’s.