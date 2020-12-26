AMBER alert for child abduction issued by Gastonia PD

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — A statewide AMBER alert has been issued as the Gastonia Police Department searches for a missing child.

Kaysie Jay Lipscomb is a 3-year-old Black female, approximately 2′ tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.

The AMBER alert alleges that there is one abductor: Raheem Tyshawn Pate, 31, described as 5’11” weighing 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is described as missing two teeth.

The vehicle police are searching for is a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license tag number HLE9661.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, 911 or call 911 or *HP.