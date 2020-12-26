Atrium Health scrutinized over vaccine priority

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina health care system is delaying its COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled for next month after a controversy arose over who would get the initial round of doses.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Atrium Health said as many as 97 vaccination appointments slated for next month have been canceled.

The action followed a report by several Charlotte television news stations which cited a social media manager for Atrium who tweeted that her first vaccine appointment was scheduled for January.

State guidelines adopted in October call for healthcare workers and medical first responders are to be first in line.