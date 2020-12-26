CPFUA reminds customers to protect pipes from freezing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority released a statement Saturday, Dec. 26, reminding their customers to take steps to protect plumbing and irrigation systems that can be damaged by a freeze.

WWAY’s meteorologists are forecasting temperatures to dip below freezing for several hours starting Saturday night and through Sunday morning.

To help prevent pipes from bursting, CPFUA says that customers should drain water from outdoor plumbing and wrap pipes, or allow a trickle of water to run through the system. In addition, they should also temporarily turn off and drain irrigation systems.

Customers concerned about indoor plumbing can drip faucets and open kitchen and bathroom cabinets to allow warmer air to circulate around pipes.

Freezing temperatures can also damage backflow preventers. All commercial business water customers and homes with irrigation systems have backflow preventers, which keep irrigation water from contaminating the public water supply.

If you have a backflow preventer, protect it with a fiberglass cover. As an additional step, close the valves and drain water from the assembly. Just make a note to turn it back on in the spring.