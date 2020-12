DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Duke women’s basketball team ended its season Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party.

The Blue Devils postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington.

The team’s next scheduled game was against Louisville on Thursday.

The men’s basketball team planned to keep playing.