Germany, Hungary give 1st vaccine shots ahead of EU rollout

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany, Hungary and Slovakia have begun administering their first coronavirus vaccinations with the European Union’s first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The shipments of coronavirus vaccines arrived across 27 countries of the bloc late Friday and early Saturday.

The EU had originally planned for its nations to administer the first shots to the most vulnerable people in a coordinated effort on Sunday but the operator of an nursing home in Germany, where the first shots were given to dozens of people on Saturday, said that “every day that we wait is one day too many.”

The rollout marks a moment of hope for a region that has seen over 336,000 deaths linked to COVID-19.