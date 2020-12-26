MBPD Officer believes he found proof of Saint Nick at the oceanfront

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A Myrtle Beach Police Officer had quite the surprise at the oceanfront on Christmas Eve!
Officer Shawn Gulledge posted to Facebook, saying he was patrolling Ocean Blvd. when he heard a loud clatter.
Assuming something may have been wrong, he made his way towards the sand to investigate.
Gulledge wrote, “At first everything appeared secure, but then I noticed strange markings in the sand. I got out of my truck, so I could get a better look at the strange markings. They appeared to be large deer tracks mixed with large boot tracks???”