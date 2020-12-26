Nashville explosion update from investigators

UPDATE (5 p.m.): CBS News has learned the name of a person of interest tied to the explosion that rocked Nashville on Christmas Day. Multiple sources have learned that Anthony Quinn Warner, a Nashville area resident, had a similar make and model RV like the one in photos released to the public. Warner was described as a 63 year old white male. Federal agents are at the address listed to Warner.

Update (3:30 p.m.)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Saturday that federal investigators have identified a person of interest in connection with the explosion that rocked downtown Nashville on Christmas Day.

They are searching a home associated with that person in suburban Nashville.

FBI Special Agent Jason Pack says investigators from multiple federal and local law enforcement agencies were at a home in Antioch, in suburban Nashville, after receiving information relevant to the investigation.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE:

NASHVILLE, TN (CNN) — Investigators briefed the media Saturday, Dec. 26 about any new information discovered about the Christmas morning R-V explosion that rocked downtown Nashville.

“The first thing I want to reiterate that Chief Drake indicated is that we have no indication of additional explosive threats,” said Doug Korneski, FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Memphis Field Office. “No other explosive devices were discovered during the area during our secondary sweep yesterday.

“We’ve also increased our footprint to work as quickly, but thoroughly as possible. There are approximately 250 FBI agents, analysts and professional staff from at least eight surrounding field offices and FBI headquarters.”