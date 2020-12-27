21-year-old arrested in hit and run on NHSO deputy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a vehicular hit and run on a deputy conducting traffic.

Maggie Grace Amdur, 21, was arrested and charged with Felony Hit & Run resulting in serious bodily injury and Failure to move over resulting in serious bodily injury.

Amdur is accused of hitting Deputy R. O. Mills with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Dec. 4.

At approximately 9:04 p.m. Sgt. Mills was conducting a vehicle stop on US 421 near Golden Road when concluding his vehicle stop, a dark 2004 Chevy SUV with a missing front headlight and side mirror failed to move over and struck Sgt. Mills as it passed by. The vehicle then fled the scene of the collision.

Amdur is incarcerated at the New Hanover County Jail and was placed under a $250,000 secured bond.