Fayetteville native turned celebrity barber holds Christmas community giveback

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) — Christmas came a few days early for hundreds of families in the Sandhills. Hope Mills native Victor Fontanez, known to celebrity clients as Vicblends, organized a Christmas giveback in his hometown.

“I know it’s been a rough year, but God placed me in the best position of my life so it’s my turn to give back to the city that gave me everything,” Fontanez said in a promotional video.

He returned to the community and bought thousands of toys for kids.

“She got dolls and she got a makeup set. There were kids riding out on bikes, kids coming out with basketballs and footballs,” said Danielle Hurley, who attended the event with her small daughters.

Vicblends, along with other barbers, gave hundreds of free haircuts just in time for the holiday. Many of the people waited in long lines outside Barber Kings for food, toys, and even clothes.

